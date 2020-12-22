Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

FIA raids PML-N MPA's house in Gujranwala to arrest 'Pomi Butt'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

  • FIA raids the house of a PML-N MPA in Gujranwala to arrest his brother
  • The brother has been accused of money laundering

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided the house of PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt on Tuesday.

According to the FIA officials, the operation was conducted to arrest the MPA's brother Salman Khalid.

The FIA team, however, returned as Butt's brother was not at home.

The officials say a money laundering case has been registered against Salman Khalid alias Pomi Butt.

Read more about FIA's investigation against PML-N leaders over money laundering

Sources say that Salman Khalid is the city president of PML-N Gujranwala.

Last week, the FIA team had interrogated PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif at the the Kot Lakhpat jail about his alleged role in a money laundering case. The PML-N leader had maintained that he did not commit corruption.

A day before that, the FIA team had grilled his son Hamza Shahbaz in the same case.

More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2020 results: PMC vice-president dismisses students' complaints

MDCAT 2020 results: PMC vice-president dismisses students' complaints
Daily report on December 22: Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate since Nov 7

Daily report on December 22: Pakistan records lowest coronavirus positivity rate since Nov 7
Here's how you can get your vehicle forensic certificate in Islamabad

Here's how you can get your vehicle forensic certificate in Islamabad
Punjab opens applications for the post of principal in public sector colleges

Punjab opens applications for the post of principal in public sector colleges
PDM ready for second phase of anti-government agitation, schedule issued

PDM ready for second phase of anti-government agitation, schedule issued
Probe continues in Indian attack on UN vehicle at LoC, says spokesperson

Probe continues in Indian attack on UN vehicle at LoC, says spokesperson
Gold being sold at Rs112,500 per tola in Pakistan on December 22

Gold being sold at Rs112,500 per tola in Pakistan on December 22
As UK remains engulfed in coronavirus, Twitter turns to 'Covid 20' memes

As UK remains engulfed in coronavirus, Twitter turns to 'Covid 20' memes
Pakistan 'categorically rejects' India's denial to accept responsibility for UNMOGIP attack

Pakistan 'categorically rejects' India's denial to accept responsibility for UNMOGIP attack
Bilawal Bhutto says time for talks over; will hold any discussion when there's no PM

Bilawal Bhutto says time for talks over; will hold any discussion when there's no PM
Coronavirus: Pakistan imposes temporary travel restrictions on inbound travelers from UK

Coronavirus: Pakistan imposes temporary travel restrictions on inbound travelers from UK
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan blames PDM for Usman Buzdar contracting coronavirus

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan blames PDM for Usman Buzdar contracting coronavirus

Latest

view all