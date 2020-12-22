FIA raids PML-N MPA's house in Gujranwala to arrest 'Pomi Butt'

FIA raids the house of a PML-N MPA in Gujranwala to arrest his brother

The brother has been accused of money laundering

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided the house of PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt on Tuesday.



According to the FIA officials, the operation was conducted to arrest the MPA's brother Salman Khalid.

The FIA team, however, returned as Butt's brother was not at home.

The officials say a money laundering case has been registered against Salman Khalid alias Pomi Butt.

Read more about FIA's investigation against PML-N leaders over money laundering

Sources say that Salman Khalid is the city president of PML-N Gujranwala.

Last week, the FIA team had interrogated PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif at the the Kot Lakhpat jail about his alleged role in a money laundering case. The PML-N leader had maintained that he did not commit corruption.

A day before that, the FIA team had grilled his son Hamza Shahbaz in the same case.