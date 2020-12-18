Never conducted any transaction through Hawala, Hundi, Shahbaz Sharif tells FIA

Can't connect right now! retry
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif leaves from the court. Photo: Geo tv/File 
  • FIA team interrogated Shahbaz Sharif about his alleged role in a money laundering case
  • The PML-N leader maintained that he did not commit corruption
  • Shahbaz says he never conducted a Hawala-Hundi transaction in his life, says CFO responsible for company's accounts

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif on Friday told officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that neither had he ever conducted a transaction of the Hawala or Hundi nor did he know anything about it. 

This was said by the former Punjab chief minister, according to sources, when a team of the FIA visited him in Kot Lakhpat Jail. The team interrogated Shahbaz about his alleged involvement in laundering millions.

A day earlier, the FIA team had grilled his son Hamza Shahbaz in the same case.

Shahbaz, as per sources, told the FIA team that he had not even earned a single penny through corruption, adding that management of the company's accounts was the responsibility of its chief financial officer. 

Read more: Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif arrested by NAB after LHC turns down bail plea

Shahbaz said he was not aware of large sums of money being deposited into the accounts of peons and other employees. The opposition leader clarified that he had mentioned details of his foreign properties in his income tax returns. 

Earlier, the FIA's ​​anti-corruption wing had written a letter to the Inspector General (IG) Prisons seeking arrangements for their visit to the jail to interrogate the PML-N president. 

On November 11, the Lahore Accountability Court had indicted 10 people, including opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz, in the money laundering reference. 

On December 8, a Lahore accountability court declared Shahbaz Sharif's wife Nusrat Shahbaz a fugitive for her persistent absence in the case.

