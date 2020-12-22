Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s royal return ‘unlikely’ despite improved ties with family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ties with the other members of the British royal family have reportedly improved with time.

However, that still won’t be enough to bring the Duke of Sussex back into the royal fold as claimed by royal author and expert Omid Scobie.

Speaking to CNN’s Max Foster, the co-author of Finding Freedom revealed that a return to royal duties is highly unlikely for the pair.

“Personal relationships have definitely improved – there is a warmth there that wasn’t there before,” he said.

“They aren’t veering that dramatically from the work of the royal family, they are doing it in their way,” Scobie said, referencing the couple’s new non-profit charity, Archewell.

“It would always be easy for them to slot back into a royal engagement, but I think that’s very unlikely. They are looking forward rather than back,” he added.

Scobie’s statement comes only days after biographer Andrew Morton claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William have mended their relationship ahead of Christmas. 

