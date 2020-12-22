Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
Web Desk

Lizzo spoils her mom with an Audi for Christmas: 'I couldn't do it before'

Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Lizzo spoils her mom with an Audi for Christmas: 'I couldn't do it before'

Lizzo gifted her mother a brand new Audi right off off the racks at a dealership simply ahead of the holidays and her fans are gushing over her mom’s precious reaction to the extravagant holiday present.

The singer shared the exact moment saw her gift over on Instagram and left her entire fan base swooning.

While the entire video reveal was a tear-jerker in itself, the real eye catcher ended up being Lizzo’s endearing caption featuring her past struggles.

It read, "Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas. I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.” In the end, "I couldn't do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all."

Check it out below:



