Pakistan issues visas to 47 Indian Hindu pilgrims

Hindu pilgrims leave the Durgiana Temple after paying their respects on their way to reach the Katas Raj Temple to celebrate Maha Shivratri in Pakistan in February, 2020. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan gives visas to 47 Hindu pilgrims for December

They will be visiting the Katas Raj temple in Punjab

NEW DELHI: At least 47 Indian Hindu pilgrims have been given visas by Pakistan to visit a prominent Hindu temple in December against the backdrop of ties between the two countries being at an all-time low.



The pilgrims will visit Katas Raj temples in Punjab's Chakwal from today (December 23) to December 29.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued a statement about the visas on Tuesday.



Another group of 44 Indian yatrees returned from Pakistan Monday after participating in celebrations marking the 312th birth anniversary of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at a temple in Sukkur.



Pilgrimage visas have been issued to Sikhs and Hindus as part of the government efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines, the statement read.

It said the visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.