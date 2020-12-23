Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Imamul Haq back to training

  • PCB shares video of both players practicing
  • They were resting because of their thumb injuries
  • Coach Misbah-ul-Haq is hopeful Babar Azam will be fit for the second Test of the series  

Pakistan Team skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq returned to training today. The batsmen finally picked up their bats after 12 days of rest.

The PCB shared a video of the two players practicing during the team’s net session ahead of the first test match against New Zealand.

"We are hopeful that Babar will be fit for [the] second Test," Misbah-ul-Haq was quoted as saying by website Cricinfo.

"He started gripping the bat today and practicing with a tennis ball. You can't really predict much with injuries like that but I just hope he gets better in five or six days and he has about eight days or so to get ready, which would be a big boost for us," said the Pakistan team coach.

Both players have already been ruled out of the first Test scheduled to start on December 26. The PCB has said that Mohammad Rizwan will be leading the Test side in the absence of Babar.

Read more: Injury-hit Babar Azam backs Pakistan cricket team ahead of 'tough' New Zealand tour

Babar and top-order batsman Imam ul Haq were ruled out of the first Test match due to thumb injuries sustained during training sessions.

Both players are being closely monitored by the team's medical staff.

The decision on whether they will be included in the playing 11 for the second Test match on January 3, 2021, will be made later.

