Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Injury-hit Babar Azam backs Pakistan cricket team ahead of 'tough' New Zealand tour

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

In brief:

  • Pakistani cricket team 'a force to reckon with', says Babar Azam
  • Skipper suffered right-thumb fracture, ruled out of New Zealand T20Is
  • Top batter was recently named in Wisden's Test Team of the Year 2020
  • Earlier this month, Babar Azam was accused of violence and sexual abuse

KARACHI: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has shared a message of support for the green shirts, who are currently in Christchurch to play a series against New Zealand.

Azam, who's untimely injury has become a major setback for the squad as it gears up to face the Kiwis, said he was "really proud of this young and dynamic team".

Read more: Babar Azam, Shan Masood named in Wisden's Test Team of the Year 2020

"Give your best guys and enjoy your game. You are a force to reckon with," he wrote on Twitter.

Azam was ruled out of the New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday morning’s practice session.

Also read: What has police said about woman who accused Babar Azam of 'sexual assault'?

He "was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed his fracture," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed in a statement.

The Pakistani cricketer, alongside his teammate Shan Masood, was recently named in the Wisden's Test Team of the Year 2020, as one of the players with the best performance during the December 2019-2020 period.

"Babar Azam made sure the return of Test cricket was a joyous, triumphant one, and it was fitting that he, a player who had already inspired such hope in the country, should provide even more,” wrote Wisden.

The world’s second-ranked T20I batter was earlier this month was accused of violence and sexual abuse by a woman named Hamiza. However, police had said Tuesday the complainant did not provide concrete evidence to support her claims.

Related: Ramiz Raja says Queenstown's uneven pitch caused Babar Azam's injury

Hamiza had leveled the accusations against Azam in a press conference claiming she was his neighbour and old school fellow. The cricketer had "tricked her into love" and "tortured" her when she demanded he marry her, she had alleged.

In a petition she filed in the lower courts, she had said she financially supported Azam when he was a "struggling cricketer" and spent "millions of rupees on him".

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Ramiz Raja says Queenstown's uneven pitch caused Babar Azam's injury

Pak vs NZ: Ramiz Raja says Queenstown's uneven pitch caused Babar Azam's injury
Pak vs NZ: Shadab to lead green shirts against Kiwis in first T20I

Pak vs NZ: Shadab to lead green shirts against Kiwis in first T20I
Pakistan to play maximum cricket in its next future tour program cycle: PCB

Pakistan to play maximum cricket in its next future tour program cycle: PCB
ICC announces schedule for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

ICC announces schedule for Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

Mohammad Hafeez wishes daughter Emaan a happy birthday

Mohammad Hafeez wishes daughter Emaan a happy birthday
Babar Azam, Shan Masood named in Wisden's Test Team of the Year 2020

Babar Azam, Shan Masood named in Wisden's Test Team of the Year 2020
Watch: Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik dances to a Punjabi tune

Watch: Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik dances to a Punjabi tune
'From national duty to father duty': Hardik Pandya's adorable picture with son wins internet

'From national duty to father duty': Hardik Pandya's adorable picture with son wins internet
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan mulls over possibility to promote junior players to T20 squad

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan mulls over possibility to promote junior players to T20 squad
Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month

Pakistan women cricketers to tour South Africa next month
Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Zabit Samedov stars in Kurulus: Osman

Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Zabit Samedov stars in Kurulus: Osman
Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to make a mark as a fast bowler

Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf eager to make a mark as a fast bowler

Latest

view all