Pak vs NZ: After Babar and Imam, Shadab Khan also ruled out of first New Zealand Test

Shadab Khan has been ruled out because of thigh injury

PCB says allrounder will undergo MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday

Pakistan has already lost skipper Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq for first Test

LAHORE: Injury woes continue for the Pakistan team as all-rounder Shadab Khan has also been ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand due to a thigh injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday.



The all-rounder was ruled out because of a thigh injury he had sustained after the end of Pakistan's T20I match in Napier which the team won by four wickets under Shadab's leadership.

Skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq had already been declared unfit for the first Test due to injuries.

"Shadab will now undergo MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday, following which a further update on the exact nature of the injury and time needed to return to competitive cricket will be provided," read the PCB statement

The team management said that it has added left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar in the squad in place of Shadab for the Test that will be played from December 26 till 30.

"Zafar has joined the Test side from Hamilton where he was preparing with the Pakistan Shaheens for Sunday’s T20 match against the Northern Knights," the PCB said.

The 25-year-old has so far taken 144 wickets in 39 first-class matches, including six five-wicket hauls in an innings and two 10-wicket match hauls.



The Pakistan team has already lost skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq due to injuries. Both the players were also ruled out of the T20 series against New Zealand that ended on Tuesday.



Following the injury this will be Pakistan and Shaheen's squad:

Pakistan squad for Tests:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain for 1st Test), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar. (Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan not available for the first Test).

Pakistan Shaheens for T20s:

Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zeeshan Malik.

Match schedule:

December 26-30 – First Test vs New Zealand, Mount Manganui

December 27 – 1st T20 v Northern Knights, Hamilton

December 29 – 2nd T20 v Wellington Firebirds, Wellington

January 1, 2021 – 3rd T20 v Canterbury, Lincoln

January 3-7 – 2nd Test v New Zealand, Christchurch

January 3 – 4th T20 v New Zealand XI, Lincoln

January 5 – 5th T20 v New Zealand XI, Lincoln