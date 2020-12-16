Pak vs NZ: Shadab to lead green shirts against Kiwis in first T20I

Shadab Khan to lead PCT against New Zealand

Babar Azam was ruled out due to a thumb fracture

First T20I against Kiwis on Dec 18

All-rounder Shadab Khan will be leading the Pakistan Cricket Team against New Zealand in the absence of Babar Azam, sources revealed on Wednesday.

Sources said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management is satisfied with the cricketer's fitness after the training session. He had previously complained of groin injury which restricted him to batting during the training session on Sunday.

The management has made the decision after Skipper Babar Azam was ruled out due to a fracture in his right thumb earlier this week.

"World’s second-ranked T20I batsman suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed his fracture," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

Babar's injury came just a day after Imam ul Haq was ruled out due to a thumb fracture sustained during a net session and advised a 12-day rest.



Pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan’s is scheduled to play the first T20I against New Zealand on December 18.



Here is the squad:

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)

