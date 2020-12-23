Chunian men allegedly gangrape transgender for 3 days, beat them up with sticks

Geo.tv/illustration/File

CHUNIAN: A transgender was allegedly gangraped by men a few days ago and beaten with sticks.

A video of the transgender had gone viral on social media a few days ago in which they could be seen tied upside down from the ceiling and being beaten with sticks by some men.

The transgender could be seen crying and pleading with the men to stop.

The victim filed a complaint with the City Police Station, saying that some people had called them to perform at a function. However, the complainant alleged that they were subjected to gangrape for three days by the suspects instead.

The transgender said that officials of the City Police Station had thrown out the case after registering it initially upon their complaint.

A spokesperson of the police said that the Kasur DPO had formed an inquiry committee on the transgender's request.