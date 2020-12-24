Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
OCOur Correspondent

When will CDA remove the encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road?

By
OCOur Correspondent

Thursday Dec 24, 2020


A view of the Margalla Road in Islamabad. Photo: File
  • CDA to launch anti-encroachment campaign
  • Cabinet had directed CDA to remove encroachments on Margalla Road
  • Survey shows encroachments cause trouble to motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD: The encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road will be removed in a week, the Capital Development Authority confirmed Wednesday.

The CDA is acting on the orders of the federal Cabinet.

Read about encroachments in Karachi

A recent survey showed encroachments on various points of Margalla Road. This is causing problems for motorists, especially during peak hours.

The findings of the survey revealed that the encroachments in Sector E-8 include service roads North, South and East, amendments in the layout without CDA approval and a golf club in the north occupying government land illegally.

More From Pakistan:

Israeli minister denies reports of Pakistan's recognition of Israel

Israeli minister denies reports of Pakistan's recognition of Israel
PPP has a problem with Cabinet decision on 2017 Pakistan census

PPP has a problem with Cabinet decision on 2017 Pakistan census
Substantial damage dealt to Indian Army after another LoC ceasefire violation: ISPR

Substantial damage dealt to Indian Army after another LoC ceasefire violation: ISPR
Sindh Police introduces 'Skating Force' to curb street crimes

Sindh Police introduces 'Skating Force' to curb street crimes
WATCH: Maryam Nawaz’s Pashto speech charges up crowd at PDM's Mardan rally

WATCH: Maryam Nawaz’s Pashto speech charges up crowd at PDM's Mardan rally
Mysterious gas kills two, affects 22 residents in Karachi's Keamari

Mysterious gas kills two, affects 22 residents in Karachi's Keamari
PMC announces new admission schedule for private, public colleges

PMC announces new admission schedule for private, public colleges
Ishaq Dar 'wanted to be on' BBC's HARDtalk, reveals Stephen Sackur

Ishaq Dar 'wanted to be on' BBC's HARDtalk, reveals Stephen Sackur
Lahore, other Punjab areas face intensifying gas crisis

Lahore, other Punjab areas face intensifying gas crisis
PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt posts pictures of 'Corrupt' and 'Emandaar' eggs on Twitter

PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt posts pictures of 'Corrupt' and 'Emandaar' eggs on Twitter
End smuggling in 7 days or face punitive action: Sheikh Rasheed to petrol pump owners

End smuggling in 7 days or face punitive action: Sheikh Rasheed to petrol pump owners

Latest

view all