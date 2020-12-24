When will CDA remove the encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road?





A view of the Margalla Road in Islamabad. Photo: File

CDA to launch anti-encroachment campaign



Cabinet had directed CDA to remove encroachments on Margalla Road

Survey shows encroachments cause trouble to motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD: The encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road will be removed in a week, the Capital Development Authority confirmed Wednesday.

The CDA is acting on the orders of the federal Cabinet.

A recent survey showed encroachments on various points of Margalla Road. This is causing problems for motorists, especially during peak hours.

The findings of the survey revealed that the encroachments in Sector E-8 include service roads North, South and East, amendments in the layout without CDA approval and a golf club in the north occupying government land illegally.