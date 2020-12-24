Israeli minister denies reports of Pakistan's recognition of Israel

Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis. Photo: Times of Israel

Israeli minister says fifth country may recognise Israel soon

Minister says Israel is hoping that recognition takes place before end of Trump’s tenure

Ofir Akunis says one country is in the East, but clarified it is not Pakistan

After Pakistan denied rumours of recognising Israel, an Israeli minister has also dismissed the news report saying that Islamabad’s recognition of the country is not on the cards.

Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis, while speaking to an Israeli TV channel, shared that Tel Aviv was working towards formalising its ties with a fifth Muslim country after the recent flurry of recognition.

The minister said Israel is hoping the recognition takes place before the end of US President Donald Trump’s tenure on January 20.

"There will be an American announcement about another country that is going public with the normalisation of relations with Israel and, in essence, with the infrastructure for an accord — a peace accord," Akunis told Ynet TV, which was quoted by Israeli publication Haaretz.

The Israeli minister declined to mention the name but said two countries were in contention, saying one was in the Gulf. But he did clarify that Saudi Arabia was out of the question.

Akunis said the other country was in the east and it is a "Muslim country that is not small", adding that it is not Pakistan.

Pakistan rejects 'baseless speculation' over recognising Israel

Pakistan has multiple times dismissed reports claiming that Islamabad would recognise Israel after multiple Middle East states recognised the country.

Recently Prime Minister Imran Khan also dismissed a report claiming that a Pakistani representative visited Israel. The premier had commented why would any of the ministers visit Tel Aviv when Islamabad does not recognise it.

Last month, the Foreign Office rubbished rumours that it was considering recognising Israel, referring to them as "baseless speculation".

"Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding possibility of recognition of the State of Israel by Pakistan," read a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Office said that PM Khan's statements on recognising Israel, in the past, had been "clear and unequivocal".

"The Prime Minister has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel," read the statement.

Rumours of Pakistan recognising Israel started doing the rounds on social media after Israeli media stated that Netanyahu had met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

However, Saudi Arabia shot down the reports, adding that MBS had met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, clarifying that no Israeli official had attended the meeting.