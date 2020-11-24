Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan rejects 'baseless speculation' over recognising Israel

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

A picture of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rubbished rumours that it was considering recognising Israel, referring to them as "baseless speculation". 

"Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding possibility of recognition of the State of Israel by Pakistan," read a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Tuesday. 

Read more: Pakistan will never recognise Israel until Palestinians are given 'right of just settlement': PM Imran

The Foreign Office said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's statements on recognising Israel, in the past, had been "clear and unequivocal". 

"The Prime Minister has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel," read the statement. 

"For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," said the MoFA. 

Rumours of Pakistan recognising Israel started doing the rounds on social media after Israeli media stated that Netanyahu had met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a few days ago. 

However, Saudi Arabia shot down the reports, adding that MBS had met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, clarifying that no Israeli official had attended the meeting. 

More From Pakistan:

MDCAT 2020: PMC announces portal to download new roll number slips

MDCAT 2020: PMC announces portal to download new roll number slips
President Alvi says goodbye to Kaavan as he leaves for Cambodia

President Alvi says goodbye to Kaavan as he leaves for Cambodia

Bilawal's political secretary tests positive for COVID-19, Bilawal House staffers to undergo coronavirus tests

Bilawal's political secretary tests positive for COVID-19, Bilawal House staffers to undergo coronavirus tests
Sindh closes shrines for visitors as coronavirus cases rise

Sindh closes shrines for visitors as coronavirus cases rise
Coronavirus: Punjab University issues notification about exams

Coronavirus: Punjab University issues notification about exams
Veena Malik sends Rs500 million legal notice to ex-husband Asad Khattak

Veena Malik sends Rs500 million legal notice to ex-husband Asad Khattak
Karachi's weather gets colder due to northwesterly winds, min temperature recorded at 16°C

Karachi's weather gets colder due to northwesterly winds, min temperature recorded at 16°C
Asad Umar requests masses to practice coronavirus safety precautions

Asad Umar requests masses to practice coronavirus safety precautions
Schools in Pakistan to reopen Jan 11 only if COVID-19 situation brought under control: Asad Umar

Schools in Pakistan to reopen Jan 11 only if COVID-19 situation brought under control: Asad Umar
Pakistan Army 'fully prepared to thwart all internal, external challenges': Gen Bajwa

Pakistan Army 'fully prepared to thwart all internal, external challenges': Gen Bajwa
In a first, Balochistan appoints woman as ASP for Quetta police

In a first, Balochistan appoints woman as ASP for Quetta police
PMC issues important announcement for foreign medical graduates

PMC issues important announcement for foreign medical graduates

Latest

view all