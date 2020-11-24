Pakistan rejects 'baseless speculation' over recognising Israel

A picture of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rubbished rumours that it was considering recognising Israel, referring to them as "baseless speculation".

"Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding possibility of recognition of the State of Israel by Pakistan," read a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Tuesday.

Read more: Pakistan will never recognise Israel until Palestinians are given 'right of just settlement': PM Imran

The Foreign Office said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's statements on recognising Israel, in the past, had been "clear and unequivocal".

"The Prime Minister has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel," read the statement.

"For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," said the MoFA.

Rumours of Pakistan recognising Israel started doing the rounds on social media after Israeli media stated that Netanyahu had met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a few days ago.

However, Saudi Arabia shot down the reports, adding that MBS had met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, clarifying that no Israeli official had attended the meeting.