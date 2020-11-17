Can't connect right now! retry
FO dismisses reports of American pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

The Foreign Office on Tuesday dismissed a statement being attributed to Prime Minister Imran Khan about American pressure allegedly being on Pakistan to recognise Israel.

The report in question was published by the Middle East Eye. It said the premier told local media that "Israel's deep influence in the US" was behind the pressure. 

Terming the statement as "fabrication", FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said PM Imran Khan has "clearly articulated" Islamabad's position that it would not recognise Israel until there was a just settlement of the Palestine issue — one that is satisfactory to the Palestinian peoples. 

Chaudhri said the prime minister had stressed that the country's policy was rooted in Quaid-e-Azam's vision, adding that the remarks are "unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on the subject" and leave "no room for baseless speculation".

"For a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution per the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine," reads the statement posted on Government of Pakistan's Twitter account.


