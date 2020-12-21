Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan not ready to recognise Israel till Palestine issue resolved, UAE told

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: AFP
  • Pakistan under no pressure to recognise Israel, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
  • He believes the UAE visa issue is temporary
  • Pakistan is irreplaceable for UAE, the FM said.

MULTAN: Pakistan has appraised the Emirati leadership of its position on Israel and stressed that Islamabad will not recognise Tel Aviv until the Palestine issue is resolved. 

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi denied any pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel in a media talk in Multan Monday.

He said the Emirati leadership appraised him of their position during his recent official visit to the United Arab Emirates. “I briefed them on our Israel-Palestine policy,” he said, adding that Pakistan will not establish ties with Israel until a lasting solution for the conflict is agreed on.

Read our coverage of FM Qureshi's UAE visit

Qureshi said Islamabad will make decisions in Pakistan's interests. 

On the matter of visas, the foreign minister insisted it is a temporary issue which will be resolved soon.

He emphasised that the Emirati leadership believes there can be no substitute for Pakistan. "Neither does the UAE nor the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia perceive New Delhi as a replacement for Islamabad," he said.

The foreign minister said he discussed at length the Kashmir conflict with the Emirati leadership and pointed out similarities with the Palestine issue. He exchanged views on the Afghan peace process and appraised UAE on the recent Taliban Political Commission visit to Islamabad.

Read more: FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister

The foreign minister condemned India for trying to hurt Pakistan every chance it gets and cited the EU Disinfo Lab’s latest expose on Indian-backed fake NGOs and the news website's strategy to defame and discredit Pakistan. 

More From Pakistan:

Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Sukkur on Dec 26: party leader

Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Sukkur on Dec 26: party leader
Petroleum Division unhappy with inquiry commission investigating Pakistan’s petrol crisis

Petroleum Division unhappy with inquiry commission investigating Pakistan’s petrol crisis
Coronavirus: PIA flights to Saudi Arabia suspended

Coronavirus: PIA flights to Saudi Arabia suspended
PM Imran Khan’s aide says misuse of blasphemy laws stopped in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s aide says misuse of blasphemy laws stopped in Pakistan
Boy in Faisalabad reportedly dies after losing a PUBG game online

Boy in Faisalabad reportedly dies after losing a PUBG game online

Daily report on December 21: Pakistan's positivity rate falls to 5.15%

Daily report on December 21: Pakistan's positivity rate falls to 5.15%
PM Imran Khan paid Rs1.206m fine to get his Bani Gala home regularised

PM Imran Khan paid Rs1.206m fine to get his Bani Gala home regularised
Senator Kulsoom Perveen passes away due to coronavirus

Senator Kulsoom Perveen passes away due to coronavirus
Islamabad Zoo to have an electric train in upcoming safari park

Islamabad Zoo to have an electric train in upcoming safari park
Pakistan gas crisis to worsen in January 2021: report

Pakistan gas crisis to worsen in January 2021: report
Soldier martyred fighting off terrorists near Balochistan's Awaran district

Soldier martyred fighting off terrorists near Balochistan's Awaran district
PM Imran Khan's rare photo with parents, sisters when he was three years old

PM Imran Khan's rare photo with parents, sisters when he was three years old

Latest

view all