Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic spotted sharing loved up moments with her co-star in new 'Ramo' trailer

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan is seen getting cozy with co-star in new trailer of her romantic thriller 'Ramo'.

Esra, in new trailer she shared on her Instagram Thursday, is seen sharing loved up moments with Murat Yıldırım, who's playing leading role in the crime drama.



The romantic clip, which garnered massive likes from fans and admirers, showing the actress falling in love with the lead character of the Turkish crime series.

Esra Bilgic, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance as Halime Sultan in Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is also spotted singing a song with co-star Murat Yıldırım in the video.

Previously, Esra Bilgic's romantic scene with the same actor was surfacing on social media, showing her singing a song with him during a cozy date.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show went on-air on September 18.

Esra Bilgic is attracting huge applause for her dazzling looks and stellar performance in the second season of 'Ramo'.