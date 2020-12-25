Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Kashif Mushtaq

Water tank explodes in a Karachi bank

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Friday Dec 25, 2020

KARACHI: A water tank exploded inside a bank in Karachi's Paposh Nagar area Friday afternoon. 

Police and rangers officials arrived at the sight shortly after the blast and cordoned off the area. SSP Murtaza Tabassum said the blast occurred inside the bank. "The bank's shutters, a vehicle and two motorcycles were damaged due to the blast intensity."

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) also reached the scene to assess nature of the explosion. Initial investigations suggest a water tank exploded inside the bank due to a malfunction. 

Since it December 25 is a public holiday, there was no staff in the office except a security guard. 

