PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz to reach Sukkur tomorrow

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, waves to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties, in Lahore, Pakistan December 13, 2020.

Maryam to address a workers convention in Sukkur tomorrow

The PML-N leader will also meet party leaders during the convention

PML-N vice-president to visit Larkana on December 27

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz will reach Sukkur via motorway tomorrow afternoon, where she is set to meet her party workers and provincial leadership.



In this regard, PML-N Sindh president Shah Mohammad Shah said that the party would give Maryam a warm welcome at Sukkur Interchange.

Shah said that Maryam would address a workers convention in Sukkur at 6pm tomorrow and will also hold meetings with party leaders in the city.

On December 27, she will visit Larkana to attend the commemoration event of Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary on the invitation of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto.



Bilawal reaches Larkana

Moreover, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Larkana, while former Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Mehdi Shah, Chaudhry Manzoor, Islamuddin Sheikh, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Zubair have reached Sukkur.

A JUI delegation, led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, will attend Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary, a party spokesperson said.