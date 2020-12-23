Cabinet members busy playing musical chairs: Maryam Nawaz at PDM's Mardan rally

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz addresses party workers and supporters in Mardan. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Mardan will not rest till Imran Khan is sent home, says Maryam Nawaz

You were not prepared to run the country but you were prepared to reward your friends with lucrative posts, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president says PM Imran Khan does not have team to manage the country's affairs

MARDAN: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that his government was not qualified to run the country's affairs and was busy playing musical chairs.



Maryam Nawaz referred to the prime minister's comments from a day earlier where he had urged his ministers to improve their performance, saying that he did not have a team in place to manage Pakistan's issues.

"He [PM Imran Khan] says that he is not afraid of the PDM and will now bow before it," she said, taunting the prime minister by saying that only the one who stands can take a bow.

"Whether your government is prepared to run the affairs of the country or not, the people of Mardan have decided that they will not rest till you are sent home," she said.

She accused the government of not having a qualified team to manage Pakistan's affairs. "He used to say before becoming prime minister that he has a team of 200 professionals. Where is your team now? When you know that you were not qualified to be prime minister, why were you in such a hurry to wear the sherwani?" asked Maryam Nawaz, taunting the prime minister.

"You were not prepared to run the country but were prepared to rob the country of Rs122bn in the LNG scam," she said. "You were not prepared to give the youth 10 million jobs but were prepared to give your friends lucrative jobs," she added.

She accused the prime minister of being "fully prepared" to give his sister Aleema Khan the NRO.

Maryam leads large convoy of PML-N workers to Mardan's 'Mehngai March'

Earlier, the PML-N vice president arrived in Mardan, leading a huge convoy of supporters as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) stages another anti-government rally in the city.



Maryam Nawaz kept tweeting pictures of hundreds of supporters, chanting slogans and showering rose petals on her car as she led them from Islamabad to Mardan.

The government, on the other hand, has dismissed the PDM's march and alleged that Opposition leaders are rallying together to seek relief from corruption cases. PM Imran Khan has vowed not to provide any relief to the Opposition.

In one of her tweets, she exclaimed happiness at supporters of other political parties escorting her vehicle through the crowd.

"Mardan. It is beautiful and heartwarming to see that workers of ANP and JUI-F receive and greet me with same affection as PMLN. Alhamdolillah," she tweeted with a video showing PDM supporters showering her car's windshield with rose petals.

In another tweet, Maryam had said that her rally had "choked" Mardan.

The PDM is leading a rally in Mardan against what it describes as the government's faulty policies that has led to a surge in inflation across the country.

The PML-N leader led a convoy of supporters from Islamabad today to join the PDM's 'Mehngai March' in Mardan.