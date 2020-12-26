Pak vs NZ: Fiery Shaheen Afridi removes New Zealand’s top order

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Blundell during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on December 26, 2020. -AFP

Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and put New Zealand into bat to take advantage of green pitch

At the end of the first hour New Zealand were 19 off 13 overs and Afridi had two for 14

New Zealand's chances of sweeping the series have been boosted by the return of top batsman Williamson

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi struck again to end the century partnership of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor who rescued New Zealand after they lost two quick wickets.

New Zealand were two for 13 before they rallied to be 55 for two at lunch with Taylor on 25 and Williamson on 19.

Ross Taylor rescued the Black Caps after the early scare and scored 70 runs before being caught behind off Shaheen Afridi.

When Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and put New Zealand into bat he said he wanted to take advantage of a green surface offering pace and movement and Afridi immediately obliged.

Tom Latham’s first ball edge went wide of the gully for four, he left the second and the third-ball edge was caught by Azhar Ali at third slip.

Tom Blundell lasted 29 balls but fared little better when he was out for five, caught in the cordon by Yasir Shah to give Afridi his second wicket.

New Zealand's Ross Taylor bats during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on December 26, 2020. -AFP

It was a sharp reminder to New Zealand that they faced a potent new-ball attack after they lost the toss twice against the West Indies earlier in the month and won both Tests by an innings.

At the end of the first hour New Zealand were 19 off 13 overs and Afridi had two for 14 while Mohammad Abbas had four maidens in his six over spell.

But a bowling change after the drinks break allowed Williamson and Taylor to bat with more freedom as 17-year-old Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf took over the bowling duties.

Williamson, though, had one close call when Shah found an edge only for a diving Shan Masood to put down a difficult one-handed chance.

World Test Championship final

New Zealand's late push for a place in next year's International Cricket Council's World Test Championship final will come to a head against an injury-hit Pakistan when their two-test series begins in Mount Maunganui.

Kane Williamson's side are third behind Australia and India and need to win both the first game at Bay Oval and then the second from Jan. 3-7 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch to give themselves any chance of making the final at Lord's.

Williamson, however, was well aware they would also need other results go their way, which may account for him attempting to downplay the underlying significance of the series.

"I think the context of that (the test championship) is great for the game in general," he told reporters this week. "But our focus ... is to basically start again.

"It's about coming back to the basics and playing what is in front of us rather than getting too carried away with potential things."

New Zealand's chances of sweeping the series have been boosted by the return of top batsman Williamson, who missed the innings and 12-run victory over West Indies in Wellington as he awaited the birth of his first child.

Tim Southee also has added motivation for the first match, with the pace bowling spearhead just four wickets away from joining Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori as the third New Zealand bowler to achieve 300 test wickets.