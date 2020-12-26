Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi police to charge celebratory gunfire on New Year's eve with attempt to murder

A file photo of the Karachi police.
  • Police chief warns of strict action against firing on New Year’s eve
  • Aerial firing will be considered straight fire, say police
  • Dozens of people get killed or injured due to celebratory aerial firing on New Year's eve

KARACHI: A case of attempt to murder will be registered against anyone taking part in the celebratory fire on New Year's eve, the city police chief said on Friday.

Karachi Additional Inspector-General Ghulam Nabi Memon warned of stern action against violators and anyone participating in the aerial firing.

This is a new strategy being adopted by the Karachi police to maintain law and order.

Memon had decided to register an attempt to murder case against violators on the eve of New Year and December 25, the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and Christmas Day.

Aerial firing will be considered straight fire, he warned.

Every year, dozens of people get killed or injured due to celebratory aerial firing on New Year's eve in Karachi.

