Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Dec 26 2020
By
Reuters

Indian farmers agree to govt meeting union leaders over contentious farm laws

By
Reuters

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

A farmer uses a mobile phone outside his tent at the site of a protest against new farm laws at a state border on a national highway in Shahjahanpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, near New Delhi, India, December 26, 2020. — Reuters/Adnan Abidi

Indian farmers' unions have agreed to have their leaders meet government representatives on Tuesday.

The move may pave the way for a seventh round of talks between the the government and farmers who say three new agricultural laws threaten their livelihoods.

Worried over farmers' round-the-clock sit-ins on the outskirts of New Delhi, the government of Prime Minister Narendra had on Thursday invited protest leaders to further talks.

Farmers' unions still insist they want the laws repealed, a coalition of unions called Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on Saturday in a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

Explainer: Why are the farmers protesting in India?

The government says the laws, which came into force in September, will unshackle farmers from having to sell their produce only at regulated wholesale markets. It argues farmers will gain if large traders, retailers and food processors can buy directly from producers, bypassing antiquated wholesale markets.

But tens of thousands of farmers have camped out on national highways demanding the government withdraw the laws that they fear will eventually dismantle regulated markets and stop the government buying rice and wheat at guaranteed prices.

Also read: Boxer Amir Khan speaks out against 'disturbing scenes of violence' during farmers' protest in India

Farmers' leaders would also in Tuesday's meeting oppose plans to impose stiff penalties for the burning of crop stubble, a major source of air pollution, according to the farmers' letter seen by Reuters.

Modi has dismissed the farmers' protests as motivated by his political opponents, while the main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the prime minister of introducing the laws to help a few business people.

More From World:

India detains at least 75 in occupied Kashmir after local election

India detains at least 75 in occupied Kashmir after local election
New COVID-19 variant: Sweden confirms first case in visitor from UK

New COVID-19 variant: Sweden confirms first case in visitor from UK
US whistleblower Edward Snowden, wife share photos of newborn son

US whistleblower Edward Snowden, wife share photos of newborn son
France reports first case of new COVID variant

France reports first case of new COVID variant

Watch: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Watch: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

2020 closes hottest decade on record due to climate change

2020 closes hottest decade on record due to climate change
Explainer: New coronavirus variant in South Africa — are concerns justified?

Explainer: New coronavirus variant in South Africa — are concerns justified?
WATCH: UK couple saved two hours after car drowns in freezing cold floodwater

WATCH: UK couple saved two hours after car drowns in freezing cold floodwater
Turkey wants better ties with Israel, but its policy towards Palestine is unacceptable: President Erdogan

Turkey wants better ties with Israel, but its policy towards Palestine is unacceptable: President Erdogan
Explainer: A Brexit trade deal at last — so what?

Explainer: A Brexit trade deal at last — so what?
'Parting is such sweet sorrow': EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit trade deal

'Parting is such sweet sorrow': EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit trade deal
Pakistan, Qatar agree to bolster military ties during official visit by CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

Pakistan, Qatar agree to bolster military ties during official visit by CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

Latest

view all