Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Farmers protest: Amir Khan speaks out against 'disturbing scenes of violence' in India

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan expresses solidarity for protesting farmers in India and around the world. Photo: Geo. tv/File

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan is keeping a keen eye on the recent farmers' protest in India, throwing his weight behind them and the Sikh community. 

Read more: Thousands protest Modi govt's anti-farmer law outside Indian High Commission in London

In a tweet, the boxer also shouted out members of the Sikh community who are seeking justice and "raising their voices around the world".

"Disturbing scenes of violence against peaceful farmers protesting for their rights. My support and solidarity are with them, as well as all of my Sikh brothers and sisters seeking justice and raising their voices around the world," Khan wrote on Twitter.

Thousands of Indian farmers have demonstrated against the laws introduced by the Modi-led government, arguing that they threaten their livelihoods. 

Photos from India show hundreds of farmers camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi, blocking highways to show their resentment towards the government.

Read more: Participants show Sikh-Muslim solidarity at farmers' protest in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government claims the new laws are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and give growers more options to sell their produce.

However, farmers fear the legislation will eventually dismantle India’s regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them to negotiate with private buyers.

They are calling for the government to repeal the laws and retain mandatory government purchases, among other demands.

More From Pakistan:

Woman suspected of torturing Faisalabad maid sent on 14-day judicial remand

Woman suspected of torturing Faisalabad maid sent on 14-day judicial remand

Naom Chomsky says today's generation faces questions never raised before in human history

Naom Chomsky says today's generation faces questions never raised before in human history
Beware of 'fake' degree verification agents, warns HEC

Beware of 'fake' degree verification agents, warns HEC
HEC announces international IRSIP fellowship

HEC announces international IRSIP fellowship
PIA launches Voluntary Separation Scheme for its employees

PIA launches Voluntary Separation Scheme for its employees
Low payments by fed govt hampered development in Sindh, CM Murad tells Bilawal Bhutto

Low payments by fed govt hampered development in Sindh, CM Murad tells Bilawal Bhutto

Asif Ali Zardari sustained head injuries when he fell, says medical report submitted to IHC

Asif Ali Zardari sustained head injuries when he fell, says medical report submitted to IHC
'Aar ya Paar': Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore jalsa to show govt's days are numbered

'Aar ya Paar': Maryam Nawaz says PDM's Lahore jalsa to show govt's days are numbered
Father who threw 5 children into canal says relatives' taunts, spat with wife drove him over the edge

Father who threw 5 children into canal says relatives' taunts, spat with wife drove him over the edge
ATC sentences three men to death for gang rape of Gilgit Baltistan woman

ATC sentences three men to death for gang rape of Gilgit Baltistan woman
Interior ministry's letter on 'militias' established by religio-political parties is 'ill-intentioned:' Fazl

Interior ministry's letter on 'militias' established by religio-political parties is 'ill-intentioned:' Fazl
Photographer seeks credit for Gilgit Baltistan photo PM Imran Khan shared on Twitter

Photographer seeks credit for Gilgit Baltistan photo PM Imran Khan shared on Twitter

Latest

view all