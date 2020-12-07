Farmers protest: Amir Khan speaks out against 'disturbing scenes of violence' in India

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan expresses solidarity for protesting farmers in India and around the world. Photo: Geo. tv/File

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan is keeping a keen eye on the recent farmers' protest in India, throwing his weight behind them and the Sikh community.

Read more: Thousands protest Modi govt's anti-farmer law outside Indian High Commission in London

In a tweet, the boxer also shouted out members of the Sikh community who are seeking justice and "raising their voices around the world".

"Disturbing scenes of violence against peaceful farmers protesting for their rights. My support and solidarity are with them, as well as all of my Sikh brothers and sisters seeking justice and raising their voices around the world," Khan wrote on Twitter.

Thousands of Indian farmers have demonstrated against the laws introduced by the Modi-led government, arguing that they threaten their livelihoods.

Photos from India show hundreds of farmers camped out on the outskirts of New Delhi, blocking highways to show their resentment towards the government.

Read more: Participants show Sikh-Muslim solidarity at farmers' protest in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government claims the new laws are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and give growers more options to sell their produce.

However, farmers fear the legislation will eventually dismantle India’s regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them to negotiate with private buyers.

They are calling for the government to repeal the laws and retain mandatory government purchases, among other demands.