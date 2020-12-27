Rawalpindi sees alarming rise in divorce cases

A man slips on an engagement ring on a woman's hand. Photo: AFP/Getty images

RAWALPINDI: In the past six months, over 550 couples have applied for and received divorce effectiveness certificates from the district, signaling a spike in the number of divorce cases.

According to a report in The News, experts believe the main reason for the divorces is not poverty or financial problems. "Poor family structure, acceptance, and misunderstandings the major reasons for divorce," states the report.

The Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has issued divorce effectiveness certificates to over 550 couples in the last six months. Over 250 couples have filed applications in MCR for issuance of ‘Khula’ certificates.

According to the Judicial Complex Officials, over 2,900 divorce cases are yet pending in Rawalpindi's family courts while four to five new divorce cases daily are continuously being filed on a regular basis.

Even highly educated couples are seeking divorce

MCR Council Officer (CO) Noshia Afzal told ‘The News’ that even highly educated couples are divorcing each other. “The divorce ratio is increasing to an alarming level but couples are not ready to bear each other,” she lamented.

She said that even highly educated couples were opting for divorce frequently, adding that people were not taking their marriages seriosuly.

After court orders on the divorce certificates, Afzal revealed that the couple is given 90 days to reconsider their decision.

“But, it is unfortunate over 95% of the couples do not agree to live together insisting on the issuance of divorce effectiveness certificates,” she said.



According to the MCR, the civic body has registered 650 Maulwis for ‘Nikkah’ in the 76 union councils of Rawalpindi. The women could settle down all genuine issues like ‘Haq Mehar’ (dower), dowry, and several other issues by filing applications through ‘Baldia Online’ — a facility where people can directly approach the council office to have their issues resolved.