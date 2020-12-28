Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi leaves for US to visit ailing sister

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi leaves for Washington

He is visiting his sister and brother-in-law, both of whom are hospitalised

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi left Sunday for the United States to visit his sister and brother-in-law, both of whom had tested positive for coronavirus and hospitalised.

The PML-N leader's brother-in-law Jehanzaib Abbasi is in critical condition and in the hospital for the last five weeks but with slight improvement, a source in his family was quoted as saying by The News.

His sister Afshan Abbasi is out of danger, but still in hospital, the source said.

Read PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement about Pakistan's courts and justice system

A summary was approved by the Federal Ministry of Interior under which the government removed Abbasi’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and allowed him to go abroad.



The sources said Khaqan Abbasi has no plan to avail the full fortnight waiver to stay abroad, and would return home in about 10 days.

The PML-N senior vice president's name was included in the ECL on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau.

