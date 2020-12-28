Can't connect right now! retry
PDM chief Fazlur Rehman summons meeting on January 1 in Lahore

  • PDM's next meeting planned for January 1
  • The meeting is scheduled to take place at the house of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz
  • Meeting will consider future strategy of PDM, resignations of lawmakers and issue of long march

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called the next meeting of the alliance on January 1 in Lahore.

Sources say the anti-government Opposition will meet at the residence of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind.

The meeting is scheduled for 1pm.

Read about PDM's demands to the government

PDM has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan till January 31 and in case of no resignation, it has announced a long march.

Sources said that the meeting will consider the future strategy of the PDM, resignations of lawmakers and the issue of the long march.

PDM in Larkana on Benazir's death anniversary

Various political leaders of PDM addressed crowds gathered on Sunday at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The 11-party Opposition alliance has once more asked Prime Minister Imran Khan "to step down" or face the movement's long march to Islamabad with the aim to "dethrone him".

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if by January 31, the premier does not resign, the jiyalas (party loyalists) will march down to the capital and "drag him off his seat".

PDM's stage is a hotbed of anti-Punjab parties, says PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry

Fact-check: Is there a 'Susral Day' holiday in Sindh today?

KP government imposes extreme cold weather emergency

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi leaves for US to visit ailing sister

Pak-Afghan trade routes to stay open despite border disruptions

Quick recap: Was 2020 a peaceful year for Karachi?

PIA starts flight operations to Saudi Arabia

India’s evil plans against Pakistan will never succeed: FM Qureshi

Jhang woman dies two years after being paralysed from a wrong C-section

Karachi may get colder than it has been in seven years today

MDCAT 2020: Students continue protests in major Pakistan cities over discrepancies in entry exam

Voting for Islamabad mayor underway

