PDM chief Fazlur Rehman summons meeting on January 1 in Lahore

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called the next meeting of the alliance on January 1 in Lahore.

Sources say the anti-government Opposition will meet at the residence of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Raiwind.

The meeting is scheduled for 1pm.

PDM has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan till January 31 and in case of no resignation, it has announced a long march.



Sources said that the meeting will consider the future strategy of the PDM, resignations of lawmakers and the issue of the long march.

PDM in Larkana on Benazir's death anniversary

Various political leaders of PDM addressed crowds gathered on Sunday at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The 11-party Opposition alliance has once more asked Prime Minister Imran Khan "to step down" or face the movement's long march to Islamabad with the aim to "dethrone him".

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if by January 31, the premier does not resign, the jiyalas (party loyalists) will march down to the capital and "drag him off his seat".