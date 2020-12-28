Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani actor Farhan Ali Agha joins PTI

Pakistani actor Farhan Ali Agha. Photo: Farhan Ali Agha Twitter
  • Pakistan passing through a difficult phase, says Farhan Ali Agha
  • Actor says he wants to use PTI's platform to achieve something commendable for Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Farhan Ali Agha announced on Monday that he "was taking his first step into politics" by joining the PTI. 

"The PTI needs honest and good people in its fold," said Agha in a statement. "I am joining the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan."

Agha said that Pakistan was passing through a difficult phase at the moment, adding that it was the best time to use the PTI's platform to achieve something commendable for Pakistan. 

"This is my first step into politics. However, the love I hold for this country is quite old," he said. "We will take Pakistan forward, [the PTI] considers it a mission to serve the masses," the actor added.

Agha became a household name in the 1990s when he starred in several drama serials following a successful stint as a model. He has starred in many famous Pakistani drama serials, such as Sadqay Tumhare, Deemak and Tere Baghair. 

