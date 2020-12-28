Can't connect right now! retry
350 rape cases reported in Lahore during the year

Monday Dec 28, 2020

Representational image. — AFP/File
  • 3,000 robberies and 75 dacoities were reported during the year
  • 350 women were raped, including the motorway gang-rape case
  • 370 people were murdered, including 25 who were killed during dacoity

More than 300 rape were reported in Lahore throughout the year, according to a year-ender report released by the Punjab Police on Monday. 

According to the report, 370 people were murdered, including 25 who were killed while resisting robberies. 

Read more: What was 'most read' on Wikipedia in 2020?

The report revealed that 3,000 robberies and 75 dacoities reportedly took place during the year, while 12 kidnappings for ransom took place in the city. 

More than 7,000 bikes and over 500 cars were stolen in 2020, the report said.

Read more: Was 2020 a peaceful year for Karachi?

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, speaking to Geo News, said that the crime rate in Lahore had increased. However, she said that police had successfully traced a lot of cases as well.

