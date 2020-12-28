Can't connect right now! retry
What was 'most read' on Wikipedia in 2020?

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • In 2020, people read the most about the COVID-19 pandemic and the US presidential elections.
  • Articles on Donald Trump were the second most read with 5,54,72,791 total views.
  • Articles on late NBA star Kobe Bryant and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II also made it to the list.

As the year 2020 comes to a close, free online encyclopedia, Wikipedia, has released a list of the 10 most-read topics of the year.

In 2020, people read the most about the COVID-19 pandemic and the US presidential elections. These two topics topped the list of the top reads of Wikipedia. "COVID-19" being the most-viewed article has the first spot.

The most-read articles of 2020. Photo Courtesy: Digital Information World

1. Covid-19

Photo: Geo. tv/File

The global pandemic has topped the list of most-read articles on Wikipedia this year, with the coronavirus page or related articles being read more than 83,040,504 times.

2. US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters.

After the coronavirus, people were interested the most in reading about US President Donald Trump. Articles related to Donald Trump had 5,54,72,791 total views.

Deaths in 2020:

Health workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn. Photo: Reuters/File

Driven by fear and panic, internet users searched a lot about death in 2020 during the ongoing pandemic. "Deaths in 2020" stands as the third most searched phrase and has total views of 4,22,62,147.

4. Kamala Harris

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Photo: Reuters/File

The number of visitors to the Wikipedia page related to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in 2020 was recorded at 38,319,706.

5. Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: AFP/Files

Next on the list is Joe Biden, who was elected as the President of the US. During the period of elections, this was the most searched article and has garnered 3,42,81,120 total views.

On the other hand, Articles on late NBA star Kobe Bryant and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II also made the list, as did an annual article on the year's notable deaths, read the report by Cnet.

