pakistan
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
OCOur Correspondent

ECP turns down request to delay Senate by-poll

By
OCOur Correspondent

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Conducting the Senate elections is the sole responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan under articles 218(3) and 224(3) of the Constitution. Photo: Geo.tv/ file 
  • ECP rejects plea seeking delay in by-poll on Senate seat
  • Request was moved by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo
  • Seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan won't be delaying polling on a Senate seat from Balochistan which had fallen vacant after the death of PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

A request to postpone polling on the seat was submitted by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo.

The ECP has decided to hold the polls on January 14 as per the previously announced schedule.

Bizenjo had cited the spread of coronavirus during its second wave in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. 

Read more about the process of the Senate elections

Under the schedule, candidates were to submit nomination papers to the Returning Officer from December 25 to 28, 2020.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers is January 1, 2021, while the last date for disposal of appeals against the decision of the Returning Officer is January 6, 2021.

The final list of candidates will be released on January 7, 2021, while the candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers by January 8, 2021.

