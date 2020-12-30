Under pressure from NAB corruption reference, BISP official dies by suicide, says family

The BISP official was a BS-22 officer. His family and friends say he was stressed because of NAB's investigation against him and others for months.



ISLAMABAD: An official of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) died by suicide Tuesday after the National Accountability Bureau filed a corruption reference against him earlier this year, his family said Wednesday.

A report published in The News said NAB is investigating a case of alleged embezzlement of Rs1.657 billion where it is alleged that the top administration of BISP awarded an illegal contract to an advertising agency involving then chairperson Farzana Raja and some other accused, including the deceased.

The deceased was a BS-22 officer. His family friend was quoted as saying by the publication that he had been upset because of NAB’s ongoing investigation against him and others for months.

“In fact, it is the NAB investigation which caused his death today," the family friend said.

Family members, too, said the victim was deeply stressed because of the pressure from NAB.

The Rawat police and the deceased's family confirmed he died by suicide in the wee hours of Tuesday.

What does NAB have to say



When asked about the bureau's treatment with the accused, the NAB spokesperson said the deceased was not in NAB custody.

"He was a free man as we had filed the BISP reference more than six months ago. Now the reference is sub-judice. We totally reject the allegations and always believe in performing our duties as per the law," the NAB spokesperson said.



The deceased's recent conversation with his family and friends revealed that he was under immense pressure and stress due to the ongoing case.

"I hope you [friend] went through my reference...inshallah everything will be fine. Things that are out of human control, cannot be controlled. At least, I am having the best man to lead my case," the deceased had texted his friend on the NAB matter.

"Dear Nishtar, a lawyer friend who studied my case said immediately after being charged, my lawyer should apply to acquit me either in accountability or high court. He said the grounds on which I have been charged are too flimsy. What is your opinion?" read another message sent by the deceased to his friend.

Letter to Ministry of Finance

A week before his suicide, the BISP official also wrote a letter to the Ministry of Finance stating that he needed help to get rid of this corruption case.

"Please find attached a copy of the interim reference filed by National Accountability Bureau against Ms Farzana Raja, Ex-Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and others," the letter read.

It has been alleged in the reference that BISP awarded contracts to advertising agencies in 2009-2010 and 2010-2011 amounting to Rs1.647 billion in violation of the Public Procurement Rules.

It was further alleged that out of the said Rs1.647 billion, the business of Rs1.467 billion was awarded to one advertising agency, the BISP official wrote to the Secretary Ministry of Finance.

"I, as the former Director General (Finance & Accounts) in the period, have been nominated as one of the co-accused in the Reference. I consulted a law firm and its opinion about the Reference is also attached. I am writing this letter to bring to your notice that I intend to fight this case legally and contest all the allegations raised against me. It is my firm belief that with the help of Allah Almighty I would be able to establish my innocence. As a senior civil servant manning a key position under the Ministry of Finance, it is my duty to bring the above situation in your notice," he further stated in his letter.

"This will be a legal battle ahead requiring time and devotion. I leave it to the honorable Finance Secretary to decide about the continuation of my services as Controller General of Accounts. In case, it is felt that it is best to disassociate myself from my official responsibilities, I may kindly be sent on three months leave. Please note, I remain committed to serving my country and am confident of clearing my name," he concluded in his letter whose content was shared by one of his family friends with Geo News on Tuesday.

Last week, a friend of the deceased BISP official received a text message from him suggesting a letter be written to the NAB chairman pointing out the weaknesses in NAB's corruption reference.

“Saleem Mandviwalla did something like that. I further think I should now take secretary finance into confidence and ask for leave to prepare my defence,” the BISP official had told his friend.

