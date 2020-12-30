Melania Trump's renovations to Mar-a-Lago resort angers Trump: report

Melania Trump by her husband, Donald Trump's side for the US election campaigning. Photo: AFP

Trump has marble floor and dark wooden decor hauled away

Source heard one-sided conversations between Trump and the club management

US media reports have stated in the recent past that Trump and Melania's marriage is on the rocks

US President Donald Trump was quite displeased at the renovations made to his living quarters at Mar-a-Lago by his wife, Melania Trump. According to US media, the president was angered by the changes and ordered the white marble and the dark wooden decor to be hauled away.

CNN confirmed that the "vibe is off" at the Palm Beach Florida resort where the US president and his wife, Melania Trump, are staying. The report also described the American president as "moody" when he arrived at the resort.

Melania Trump and Donald Trump honour the national anthem. Photo: AFP

After Donald Trump lost the US election 2020 to President-elect Joe Biden last month, Melania has been preparing for the couple to settle down in Mar-a-Lago.

However, Trump, on the other hand, has refused to concede defeat and has made unfounded claims of being the victim of vote fraud.

As per CNN's report, when the president entered the resort on Wednesday, his mood darkened at the changes made to the Mar-a-Lago by the first lady and her decorator, Tham Kannalikham.

"It didn't appeal to Trump's aesthetics," said the report. "He was not happy with it."

The source claimed to have heard several loud and one-sided conversations between Trump and the club management.

However, despite the sour mood that Trump seems to be in, CNN reported that the annual New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago is still on.

'It's just too big a risk, not worth it,' one club member reportedly said about the party, as the US still grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Melania Trump waiting for Donald Trump to leave office so she can divorce him: report

A day after Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 US presidential elections, a former aide to the first lady had claimed that Melania Trump is counting every minute to divorce the president, the Daily Mail had reported.

Fellow ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman had claimed the couple's 15-year marriage was over. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," the report had said.

The source had said that Melania Trump was waiting for her husband to leave the White House as she did not want to humiliate him. "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he [Donald Trump] would find a way to punish her," the report had cited Newman as saying.

Meanwhile, another former aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, senior advisor to FLOTUS Melania Trump, had alleged Donald and Melania had separate bedrooms in the White House and a "transactional marriage".

The report had sent social media into a frenzy. Despite frosty moments in public, Melania, 50, has always claimed she has "a great relationship" with her husband, 74.