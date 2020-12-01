Melania Trump thinking about writing tell-all book amid divorce rumours: report

First lady Melania Trump participates in a celebration of military mothers and spouses at the White House in Washington. — Reuters/Files

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) is reportedly thinking about writing a tell-all memoir as she gears up to leave the White House after her husband's loss to Joe Biden, amid rumours she is thinking about divorcing Trump.

According to reports, the first lady will have a chance to earn her own money from the book, if she indeed decides to pen her thoughts and experiences down.

A source told Page Six: "Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir.

“And it would be her money – a chance for her to earn on her own."

The source said that her husband, Donald Trump, is encouraging his wife to write the autobiography. It is not yet clear whether the memoir has been written or the first lady has started writing it down.

Michelle Obama, Melania's predecessor, had penned her book "Becoming" in 2018, two years after Barack Obama's presidential term ended. The book sold a whopping 10 million copies in its first five months.

The source said Melania Trump's book could be worth "big money", adding that sales of the first lady's story, if any could be drive by Stephanie Wolkoff's secret audio and print tapes.

According to Express, Ms Trump’s memoir could offer insights into her early life including moving to the US from Slovenia and working as a model before meeting her husband.



Melania counting days till end of Trump's presidency to divorce him: sources

Earlier, Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aide of the Trumps had claimed the couple's 15-year marriage was over. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," a report had said.

Read more: Melania Trump waiting for Donald Trump to leave office so she can divorce him: report

The source said that Melania Trump was waiting for her husband to leave the White House as she did not want to humiliate him. "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he [Donald Trump] would find a way to punish her," the report had cited Newman.

Meanwhile, another former aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, senior advisor to FLOTUS Melania Trump, alleged Donald and Melania had separate bedrooms in the White House and a "transactional marriage".

The report had sent social media into a frenzy. Despite frosty moments in public, Melania, 50, has always claimed she has "a great relationship" with her husband, 74.