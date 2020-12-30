Brian Lara tweets his 'Top Fives' list and it features 2 Pakistani greats

West Indian batting great Brian Lara holds his bat up after scoring a ton. Photo: Twitter

Brian Lara includes Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in his list of all time great bowlers

ICC had not featured any Pakistani in their list of Teams of the Decade

Lara features Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Muralitharan with Wasim and Waqar in the list

The International Cricket Council (ICC) may have ignored Pakistani cricketers and icons in their Teams of the Decade but Brian Lara, one of the greatest to ever play cricket, has included not one but two Pakistani cricketers in his 'Top Fives' list.

Taking to Instagram, the former left-handed batsman revealed his list, telling fans that it was exclusively his and not anyone else's.

"I have decided to raise my hand up and give you my top fives. Swipe to see the array of top fives I have for you! Please don’t ask where my name is, it’s my top five not yours," he wrote on Instagram.

While he mentioned many cricketers in his 'Top Fives' list, Brian Lara's "Five Best Bowlers I have Played Against" list featured Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

"In no particular order", the list also featured Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Muttiah Muralitharan.



ICC snubs Pakistani cricketers from Teams of the Decade list

The ICC on Sunday announced their cricket Teams of the Decade in all three formats of the game and no cricketer from Pakistan could make any list.

The different playing XIs announced by the governing body is a part of ICC Awards which is a programme aimed at celebrating the stand-out performers and moments from the past ten years of international cricket.

Earlier this month, ICC had nominated five Pakistani players including Misbah-ul Haq, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Sana Mir and Javeria Khan in Men’s and Women’s ODI Team of the Decade (TOTD) category.

ICC compiled a total of five TOTD; three of Men’s in Tests, One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals and two of Women’s in ODIs and T20Is with the help of a voting academy.

Following are the ICC’s TOTD in each category:

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (C), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, MS Dhoni (wk & C), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (wk & C), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Decade: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning (C), Stefanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor (wk), Elysse Perry, Dan Van Neikerk, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, Anisa Mohammad

ICC Women’s T20 Team of the Decade: Alyssa Healy (wk), Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Stefanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Elysse Perry, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav