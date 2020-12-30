Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
'Selected PM will now be rejected,' Maryam says

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a workers convention in Islamabad marking PML-N Kashmir's foundation day. — YouTube

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday once more criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the "selected" premier "will now be rejected".

She said that the government is "deluded" if it thinks Khawaja Asif's arrest will deter PML-N. "The lions of PML-N will fight courageously against you," she said, addressing a workers convention in Islamabad marking PML-N Kashmir's foundation day.

"Imran Khan will have to go," she said, adding: "Nawaz Sharif told you you will not be able to run the government and that you should go and play cricket."

She said that today "time has proven Nawaz Sharif right".

Maryam said PM Imran Khan admitted "he was brought without any preparation". She said "when a weak prime minister takes office, an enemy like India attacks".

'Every act of oppression only strengthens me'

The PML-N vice president said that to date, "no reference has been filed in the case for which Nawaz Sharif was arrested".

She said the government accused Nawaz "of all sorts of things" and used "various tactics" including charges of treason as well as "issuing fatwas".

"But the people have thrown these all in the trash," Maryam said.

She said to the government: "Know this, every act of oppression, only  strengthens me."

The PML-N vice president told the gathering she will "fight with her life" for their case. "The responsibility to guard the vote is yours. I will campaign for your rights in Kashmir."

Govt vs PML-N

Maryam's address comes a day after PML-N's parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau for "failing to satisfy it on charges of owning assets beyond known sources of income".

Read more about what NAB said: Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB in assets beyond means case

It also comes as Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed announced that after February 16, Nawaz's passport will not longer be valid and will stand "cancelled".

Find out more: Nawaz Sharif's passport will be cancelled on Feb 16: Shaikh Rasheed

