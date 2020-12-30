'Dancing with the stars': Muhamad Rizwan's 'dance' amuses Twitter

Muhammad Rizwan does his 'dance' in front of Tom Latham. Photo: Twitter screengrab

Pakistani Test captain Muhammad Rizwan amused social media to no end on Wednesday after his awry "warm-up" in the first Test match against New Zealand.

As the bowler warmed up to bowl to Rizwan, the wicket-keeper batsman did a little awkward jog of his own, very near to New Zealand cricketer Tom Latham, who was standing near him.

Rizwan took quick, little steps towards the New Zealand fielder and then jumped once to the left and then to the right, before stooping briefly and then getting up.

The video will probably explain it better.

"There you go, Tom Latham, you found your dancing with the stars partner," says the commentator, before bursting out laughing.

Latham and the New Zealand wicketkeeper can be seen exchanging smiles as well.

Twitter obviously wouldn't let it go by, sharing hilarious jokes about the move.

One Twitter user was impressed with Rizwan's fitness.

Another Twitter user found the move interesting.



