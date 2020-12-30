Coronavirus: 'Smart lockdown' imposed in three areas of Karachi's District Central

A police officer uses megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, as the lockdown continues during the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters/File

Coronavirus curbs imposed in three subdivisions — North Karachi, Gulberg, and North Nazimabad

The restrictions will last from Dec 30 till Jan 13, 2021

Pillion riding, events, and commercial activities have been banned

Authorities on Wednesday decided to impose micro-smart lockdowns in three subdivisions of Karachi's District Central after the areas witnessed an increase in coronavirus cases.



According to a notification, smart lockdowns have been imposed in three subdivisions, including North Karachi, Gulberg, and North Nazimabad, from December 30 till January 13, 2021.

The notification said that a ban has been imposed on pillion riding, large gatherings, and commercial activities during the lockdown period.

Read more: Micro-smart lockdowns imposed in several areas amid surge in coronavirus cases

General stores where groceries and basic necessities are available, as well as medical stores, will remain open, the notification said. However, industrial units in these areas will be closed.

If someone has to go to the hospital, only one person will be allowed to travel with them. Online taxis and other forms of public transport have been banned from the designated areas.

Food takeaways and home delivery by restaurants will also be prohibited during the lockdown, the notification said.

Read more: Thinking of stepping out in Karachi without a mask? Think again

On Monday, authorities imposed micro smart lockdowns in several areas across the metropolis, citing an increase in coronavirus infections.



Micro smart lockdowns were imposed in seven union councils of Karachi's District West, according to a notification from the deputy commissioner.

The lockdown came into effect on December 29 and will stay in place until January 11, 2021, stated the notification.



Read more: Which Karachi district has reported the most coronavirus deaths?

In the last 24 hours, out of the total of 1,232 cases reported in Sindh, 989 were detected in Karachi, the province's chief minister Murad Ali Shah said.

As many as 448 cases were reported in District East, 251 South, 90 Korangi, 77 Central, 66 West and 57 Malir, the chief minister added.