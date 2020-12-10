Which Karachi district has reported the most coronavirus deaths?

The Sindh health department has released the data of the province's registered coronavirus deaths from March 26 till date, Geo News reported Thursday.



According to the report, District East has recorded the most deaths in Karachi — 904.

Tharparkar and Tando Muhammad Khan registered the least deaths — three each — the report said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that coronavirus had taken 10 more lives and infected another 1,559 people in the province in the past 24 hours.



The chief minister said that the death toll stood at 3,109, while the overall cases had risen to 191,246, and 164,604 patients have recovered from the virus.

CM Shah said that out of the 1,559 new cases 1,262 have been reported from Karachi. 383 from District East, 320 Korangi, 287 South, 170 Central, and 64 West.

Furthermore, indoor dining remains banned in Karachi and is only allowed in restaurants that can cater to customers in open spaces; however, delivery is permitted.

Markets and business centres have been ordered to close by 8pm six days throughout the week and close down completely on Sundays.