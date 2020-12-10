Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 10 2020
Khawar Khan

Which Karachi district has reported the most coronavirus deaths?

Khawar Khan

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

The Sindh health department has released the data of the province's registered coronavirus deaths from March 26 till date, Geo News reported Thursday.

According to the report, District East has recorded the most deaths in Karachi — 904.

  • District East, 904 deaths 
  • District Central, 551 deaths
  • District South, 382 deaths
  • District Korangi, 303 deaths
  • District West, 258 deaths

Tharparkar and Tando Muhammad Khan registered the least deaths — three each — the report said.

Thinking of stepping out in Karachi without a mask? Think again

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that coronavirus had taken 10 more lives and infected another 1,559 people in the province in the past 24 hours.

The chief minister said that the death toll stood at 3,109, while the overall cases had risen to 191,246, and 164,604 patients have recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus lockdowns imposed in several areas of Karachi's District Central

CM Shah said that out of the 1,559 new cases 1,262 have been reported from Karachi. 383 from District East, 320 Korangi, 287 South, 170 Central, and 64 West. 

Furthermore, indoor dining remains banned in Karachi and is only allowed in restaurants that can cater to customers in open spaces; however, delivery is permitted.

Markets and business centres have been ordered to close by 8pm six days throughout the week and close down completely on Sundays. 

