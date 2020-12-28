Karachi coronavirus update: Lockdown imposed in several UCs of District West

A police officer uses megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, as the lockdown continues during the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters/File

Authorities on Monday imposed micro smart lockdowns in seven union councils of Karachi's District West as coronavirus infections continue to surge across the city.



According to a notification from the deputy commissioner, a ban has been imposed on pillion riding, events and commercial activities during the lockdown period.

The lockdown will come into effect on December 29 and will stay in place till January 11, 2021, stated the notification.

General stores where groceries and basic necessities are available as well as medical stores will remain open, the notification said. However, industrial units in these areas will be closed.

If a person has to go to the hospital, only one person will be allowed to travel with him. Online taxis and other forms of public transport have been banned from the areas.

"The government will provide necessary rations in these [affected] areas," the notification added.



A day earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah revealed that Karachi had reported 845 infections in a single day while Sindh reported 1,035 cases of the infection.

Three hundred and four cases were reported in District East, 212 South, 169 Central, 107 Korangi, 30 West, and 23 Malir.