Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Saudi Arabia invites Qatar’s emir to attend Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Picture collage showing Saudi Arabia´s King Salman bin Abdulaziz (L) and Emir of Qatar Tamim Al-Thani. Photo: AFP/File
  • Saudi Arabia has sent a formal invitation to the Emir of Qatar to attend the GCC Summit amid a diplomatic row
  • The invitation was extended to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his meeting with GCC's Secretary-General
  • The meeting is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021

SAUDI ARABIA: The King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz has officially sent an invitation to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to attend the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, Arab News reported Wednesday, citing the Saudi state news agency SPA.

Per the report, the meeting is set to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021.

The invitation was forwarded to Al-Thani while he was attending a meeting with GCC's Secretary-General Nayf Al-Hajraf, the report said.

During a regular meeting of the Saudi Cabinet, King Salman stated that he hopes to make the summit successful in promoting "joint action, expanding cooperation, and integration among member states in all fields," the report added. 

The Saudi Council of Ministers has also reviewed the outcome of the first meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council which virtually took place on December 24, 2020. The meeting was chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad. 

Per the report, members of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council said that Saudi Arabia is pushing bilateral relations with Bahrain to "more comprehensive heights and developing them in all fields."

