Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman part ways ahead of PSL 6

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Fakhar Zaman during a PSL match. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • Fakhar Zaman was in the platinum category of players for the league.

  • The PSL draft for the sixth edition is set to be held on January 10th.

  • The opening batsman made his PSL debut with Lahore Qalandars in 2017 and has played 40 matches in the last four seasons.

KARACHI: Acclaimed Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars have parted ways ahead of the sixth edition of the league.

Zaman, 30, was in the platinum category of players for the league. He will now go back to the players' draft for the PSL 6, to be picked by a new team.

“Thank you, Lahore Qalandars, for the last 4 memorable seasons. You have played a huge role in my career by providing me an opportunity to showcase my skills,” Fakhar posted on his social media account.

“Looking forward to a new challenge in the upcoming season,” he added.

Fakhar’s announcement received an immediate endorsement on Twitter from the official account of the Pakistan Super League.

“Star batsman Fakhar Zaman will be moving on to another team this season,” the PSL’s official account tweeted.

Read more: Fakhar Zaman ‘humbled’ after receiving honorary rank, thanks Pakistan Navy chief

“Which team do you think can pick Fakhar Zaman at the PSL draft,” it asked the fans.

The PSL draft for the sixth edition is set to be held on January 10th.

Zaman made his PSL debut with Lahore Qalandars in 2017 and has played 40 matches in the last four seasons scoring 1064 runs at an average of 26.60 with help of 7 half-centuries.

There was no immediate reaction from the franchise Lahore Qalandars.

However, sources told Geo News that Qalandars are likely to retain Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Dilber Hussain among local players and David Wiese, Samit Patel, and Ben Dunk from the foreigners’ roster for the next edition of PSL.

