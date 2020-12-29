Can't connect right now! retry
Fakhar Zaman ‘humbled’ after receiving honorary rank, thanks Pakistan Navy chief

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Renowned batsman Fakhar Zaman is a former Pakistan Navy serviceman
  • A day earlier, Pakistan Navy had conferred the honourary rank of lieutenant to renowned cricketer Fakhar Zaman.
  • Fakhar Zaman is a former Pakistan Navy serviceman. 
  • He joined the navy in 2007 as a sailor with the operations branch.

Acclaimed Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday thanked the Pakistani Navy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his friends, and family for their support throughout his cricket career.

Yesterday, Pakistan Navy had conferred the honourary rank of lieutenant to Fakhar Zaman in a bid to acknowledge his achievements in the sport as well as his association with the navy.

Taking his gratitude to Twitter, Zaman said that he is humbled to the Allah Almighty and thankful to CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for bestowing him with Honourary Lieutenant Rank of Pakistan Navy.

"This could never be possible without prayers of family, friends. Special thanks to @THEREALPCB for supporting me during my career," the cricketer wrote on Twitter.

Fakhar Zaman is a former Pakistan Navy serviceman. He joined the navy in 2007 as a sailor with the operations branch. 

During the early years of his service, his excellent cricketing skills were spotted after which he represented the Pakistan Navy in several cricket tournaments. 

According to a statement issued by the Director-General Public Relations of the Pakistan Navy, the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferred the honorary lieutenant title upon Zaman during a special epaulette award ceremony held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

