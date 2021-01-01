BISE Lahore announces scholarships to meritorious students

The National Talent Scholarships are accorded to students for the standard development of education among students.



LAHORE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, has announced its annual scholarships for students who cleared the intermediate annual examination, The News reported on Friday.

These grants are awarded according to the number of successful students in each group.

In this regard, the merit of the pre-medical group for students is 1058, pre-engineering 1044, general science 994, commerce 960 and for arts and other groups the merit is 903.