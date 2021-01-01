Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 01 2021
PM Imran Khan's 'gift' for Karachi to arrive in city on January 5: sources

Friday Jan 01, 2021


In this handout photograph released by the Pakistan's Press Information Department and taken on June 25, 2020, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the National Assembly session in Islamabad.

  • 50 fire tenders, 2 water bowsers to arrive in Karachi on January 5
  • Fire tenders will be handed over to Sindh government during PM Imran Khan's visit to the city in second or third week of Jan

Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'gift' for Karachi will arrive in the city on January 5, said sources. 

Sources confirmed to Geo News that 50 fire tenders and two water bowsers will arrive at the Karachi port on January 5, adding that the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL) had received advance notice of their arrival. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi briefly in the second or third week of January. During the occasion of the premier's visit, the fire tenders will be handed over to the Sindh government, confirmed sources. 

The 50 fire tenders were dispatched from China for Karachi on December 20, 2020. Currently, the port city has 44 fire tenders out of which only 14 function. 

Ali Zaidi reveals PM Imran Khan's 'gift' for Karachi

Earlier, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi had said that the fire tenders and water bowsers were PM Imran Khan's "gift" for Karachi. 

Taking to Twitter, the minister had announced that 50 state-of-the-art fire tenders with the capacity to hold 7,000 litres of water and two fire bowsers are on their way to Karachi.

He had thanked the prime minister for approving the vehicles for the city.

"50 State of the Art Fire Tenders of 7000 liters of water & foam capacity + 2 Water Bowsers loaded on a ship & on their way to KHI. Thank You PM @ImranKhanPTI for this gift to KHI!" he tweeted. 

