Friday Jan 01 2021
Friday Jan 01, 2021

Kate Winslet candidly sheds light on past bullying instances

Kate Winslet struggled greatly with past instances of bullying and was always told she’d never become an actress due to her size.

Winslet opened up about all of her struggles during her interview with The Guardian. There she was quoted saying, “When I was younger, when I was 14, I was told by a drama teacher that I might do OK if I was happy to settle for the fat girl parts.”

“So what I always feel in these moments is that any young woman who has ever been put down by a teacher, by a friend, by even a parent, just don’t listen to any of it. Because that’s what I did – I kept on going, and I overcame my fears and got over my insecurities.”

This is not the first time the singer shed light on her struggles with bullies, during a past charity event, according to Vanity Fair, she spoke out about her aspirations of becoming an Oscar-winning star.

She admitted that due to her larger frame children tormented her. "They called me Blubber. Teased me for wanting to act. Locked me in the cupboard. Laughed at me.”

