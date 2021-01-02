PSL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs named Karachi Kings head coach

Gibbs replaces Dean Jones

Gibbs is a former South African player

He was the first player to hit consecutive sixes in ODIs

KARACHI: Former South African cricketer Herschelle Herman Gibbs has been named head coach for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Karachi Kings.

Gibbs will be replacing Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai during the Indian Premier League season on September 24, 2020.

Jones had joined the Karachi Kings ahead of the PSL 2020 draft in November, 2019. He coached the team during the league before it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.

The league resumed in November 2020 with Wasim Akram as stand-in coach following Jones' death. Prior to Jones, former Australian cricketer Mickey Arthur was the coach for the PSL team.

'Aggression and passion'

"He changed the way the game was played with his aggression and passion and taking it into his coaching as well," wrote Karachi Kings in an Instagram post. "A great believer in the strength of teamwork and discipline. Welcome to the family, Gibbsy!"





"Hot out the gate this year," wrote Gibbs on Instagram. "Excited much to work with the Karachi Kings."



The South African cricketer has played all formats of the game in his 14-year-long career.

He is also the first player to hit consecutive sixes in one over in One Day Internationals when he played against the Netherland in the 2007 World Cup in West Indies.