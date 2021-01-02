Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

'We share in your sorrow': Pakistan team spends time with families of Christchurch attack victims

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Shaheen Shah Afridi plays with a child. — Twitter 
  • Players chat and exchange gifts with the families of Christchurch attack victims
  • We understand the pain that you feel, Younis Khan tells victims's families
  • Over 50 people lost their lives when an extremist attacked two mosques in Christchurch in 2019

The Pakistan cricket team on Saturday spent an afternoon with the families of the Christchurch mosque attack victims, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The players, in the video shared by the PCB, can be seen chatting and exchanging gifts with the victims of the attack at the Hagley Oval cricket ground.

"I know that we did not go through the situation that you people did, but we do understand the pain that you feel," batting coach Younis Khan told the families.

"We share in your sorrow," the batting coach added.

The Pakistan team is in New Zealand where they are playing a Test series which the Kiwis are leading 1-0.

The Christchurch mosque attack

In March 2019, more than 50 people lost their lives when 28-year-old right-wing extremist Brenton Tarrant attacked two mosques in Christchurch— the Al Noor Mosque and another in the suburb of Linwood.

Tarrant, in August 2020, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. This was the first time such a sentence had been handed down in the country.

Read more: Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

Tarrant admitted to 51 charges of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one charge of committing a terrorist act during the shooting rampage which he live-streamed on Facebook.

High Court Judge Cameron Mander said in Christchurch that a finite term would not be sufficient.

“Your crimes, however, are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation,” said Mander in handing down the sentence.

“As far as I can discern, you are empty of any empathy for your victims,” he said.

More From Sports:

Five Indian cricketers isolated in Melbourne as boards investigate protocol breach

Five Indian cricketers isolated in Melbourne as boards investigate protocol breach
PSL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs named Karachi Kings head coach

PSL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs named Karachi Kings head coach
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hospitalised following chest pain

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hospitalised following chest pain
Fawad Alam 'humbled' after winning best individual performance award

Fawad Alam 'humbled' after winning best individual performance award
Pak vs NZ: Injured Babar Azam ruled out of Christchurch Test

Pak vs NZ: Injured Babar Azam ruled out of Christchurch Test
PSL 6 draft to be held on January 9: report

PSL 6 draft to be held on January 9: report
Omar Khalid, Salman Khan share lead in National Golf Championship

Omar Khalid, Salman Khan share lead in National Golf Championship
Kamran Ghulam: The Pakistani batsman to watch out for

Kamran Ghulam: The Pakistani batsman to watch out for
PFF's first female secretary-general not to get her contract renewed

PFF's first female secretary-general not to get her contract renewed
Pakistan's Emma Alam wins World Memory Championship 2020

Pakistan's Emma Alam wins World Memory Championship 2020
Pakistan Shaheens beat Canterbury by 7 wickets in 3rd T20

Pakistan Shaheens beat Canterbury by 7 wickets in 3rd T20
Pakistani mountaineer aims to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in less than 24 hours

Pakistani mountaineer aims to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in less than 24 hours

Latest

view all