entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s documentary series with Oprah Winfrey faces delay

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Prince Harry’s documentary series, regarding his mental health, with Oprah Winfrey, is facing delay due to a number of reasons.

The Duke of Sussex had announced in April 2019, that they were working on a documentary series with Apple TV.

"We are excited to announce The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020," a 2019 Sussex Royal post on Instagram read. 

However, the Covid-19 pandemic and Megxit have been among other things preventing its timely release last autumn.

While the release date is yet to be announced, it is expected that the documentary will be released later this year. 

The imminent halt was kept under wraps as it was thought that "delays never look good" as the series, at this point, has been in the making for over two years now. 


