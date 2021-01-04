Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 04 2021
Mohammad Asif says Pakistani bowlers are 17-18 years on paper but much older in reality

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Kamran Akmal interviews Mohammad Asif for his YouTube channel. Photo: Kamran Akmal YouTube video screengrab.

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Asif has lashed out at the current Pakistani bowling attack, accusing them of lying about their ages in real life. 

In an interview to wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal for his YouTube channel, the right-arm pacer said that Pakistani bowlers did not reveal their true ages in official documents. 

"They [current Pakistan bowlers] are so aged. It is written as 17-18 years on paper, but they are actually 27-28 years old. They don’t have the flexibility to bowl 20-25 overs. They don’t know how to bend the body and they become stiff after a while. They are not able to stand on the field after bowling a 5-6 over spell," said Mohammad Asif. 

He lashed out at the Pakistani bowlers of today, referring to them as 'kids' who, according to Asif, did not have any knowledge on how to bowl spells and use the pitch to their advantage. 

"They don’t know how to keep the batsmen on the front foot, not give them a single and how to bowl on the wickets," said Asif, adding that when Pakistani bowlers try to bowl at the wickets they end up bowling to the batsmen's leg side. 

"They do not have the control," he added. 

During the conversation, Asif recalled the golden era of Pakistan cricket when the green shirts' pace attack consisted of the legendary Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. 

Before he was embroiled in the controversial spot-fixing scandal with Mohammad Amir and Salman Butt, the right-arm medium fast bowler had formed a deadly opening duo with former speedster Shoaib Akhtar. 

Expressing disappointment at the Pakistani bowlers' performance in New Zealand, Asif said that he used to 'salivate' after seeing the pitches in New Zealand. 

"There was no question of leaving the ball as a fast bowler. I never used to leave the ball before taking a five-wicket haul," he said. 

