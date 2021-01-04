'Being a nano': Watch Maryam Nawaz video call her granddaughter to buy toys

Maryam Nawaz speaks to granddaughter on the phone. Photo: Sania Ashiq Twitter screengrab

A video of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz speaking to her granddaughter Serena while looking for toys for her has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Maryam can be seen speaking to her granddaughter in a store as she looks for things to buy her. "I got red chips for you," Maryam Nawaz can be heard speaking to her granddaughter on video call, holding up her phone. "You want to see?"

Maryam then heads over to a wall where a toy doctor's set is hanging is hung up. "Look, look at this doctor's set Serena. You want this one?" she asks her granddaughter. "You want the doctor's set or do you want the bus?"

The PML-N leader was speaking to her daughter at a stop over on her way back from Bahawalpur, according to Sania Ashiq, who posted the video.

"Maryam Nawaz specially stopped at a rest area on her way back to Lahore from Bwp to get things for her granddaughter Serena.. Showing her toys on a video call," she tweeted.

Maryam reacted to the video, expressing joy on being a grandmother.

"The pleasures and joy of being a Nano Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Alhamdolillah for that," she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, she posted a picture of PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed with a packet of chips in his hands and took a light swipe at him.

"Hungry Parvez uncle eating the things I got for Serena," she tweeted.